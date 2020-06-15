Godrej ramping up health and hygiene portfolio

“The Swift gave us the understanding and the experience needed to come up other winning vehicles for the Indian market”
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Homegrown FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is ramping up its health and hygiene portfolio with new products such as face masks, disinfectant sprays, wipes and others under its “Protekt” brand.
From hand sanitisers and hand washes (including a powder to liquid variant and foam-based one), Godrej Protekt will be leveraged as a complete home and outdoor health and hygiene brand. New offerings, under Protekt, over the last 30 days, include health soaps, a new sanitiser range and face masks. Reusable N95 face masks are available on e-commerce sites like Flipkart.
According to Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, several launches in the preventive care category had been planned since the pre-lockdown days. However, the virus-induced lockdown and supply chain disruption saw some push-back, in categories.
“We have a strong innovation pipeline and a flurry of items in categories such as air care and fresheners, home care, insecticides ready. However, the lockdown happened and now we are seeing a huge change in which consumers and users are approaching hygiene as a category. Their health habits are changing too,” he told BusinessLine during an interview.
Interestingly, Edelweiss in a report mentions prioritisation of health and hygiene will “drive future growth” and the company is targeting 5 per cent of its Q1 revenues from it.
According to Kataria, household insecticides will continue to be one “core area” where the company with “strengthen its position”. GCPL has a host of offerings under brands like Good Knight - mosquito repellant liquids and sprays, coils and incense sticks, fabric roll on and patches, anti-fly surface sprays, etc — and Hit with offerings in insecticide sprays, roach gels, rat kills and stick pads, among others.
Products like liquid vaporizer (mosquito repellent) have been scaled up pan-India, following good response in southern markets and onset of high mosquito infestation season in northern and eastern regions of the country.
The company is already operating at 80-85 per cent of its capacities (production); and the “situation is improving”. At the backend there are no issues; but the “challenge remains at the front-end”, specially at the distributor-end. Last mile connectivity at the retailer or kirana-end is still hit.
The company, market sources say, witnessed steady demand in till the first half of March; however, there was a complete pause on sales due to disruptions in supply chain because of Covid-19. This led to 15 per cent decline in sales volume, YoY, for the final quarter of FY20.
Total income stood at ₹5,566 crore in FY20; while net profit stood at ₹1,180 crore.
“Digital is going to be big driver with tele-calling and ordering through application being planned as the new route-to-market for general trade and kiranas,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Uncertainty over inflows into the six debt funds, sizeable borrowings, legal issues in winding up process may ...
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...