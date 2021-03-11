Goel quits Trifecta Capital as partner

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Aakash Goel, one of the partners of Trifecta Capital, which provides loans to start-ups, has decided to move on even as the company is preparing for the next growth cycle.
Goel, who has been a partner with Trifecta for last three years, communicated his decision to leave to Rahul Khanna and Nilesh Kothari, co-founders of the firm, said sources close to the development.
Prior to Trifecta, Goel was a principal with Bessemer Venture Partners, which had investments in online grocer BigBasket, PharmEasy and home services firm UrbanCompany.
Incidentally, Trifecta has also provided debt to all three firms and others such as car-selling portal Cars24, content start-up ShareChat, home furnishing firm Livspace and news aggregator Dailyhunt.
Trifecta recently raised ₹1,025 crore as its second venture debt fund. It also has plans to raise another ₹1,200-1,500 crore by the end of the year.
Last October, the company inducted Lavanya Ashok, former Managing Director (Private Equity) of Goldman Sachs as partner, to widen its scope and start pursuing equity transactions selectively, sources said.
Trifecta was started by Khanna and Kothari in 2015 and raised ₹500 crore in its first round of funding.
