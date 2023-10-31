Textile manufacturer and exporter Gokaldas Exports witnessed a 48 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profits, which dropped to ₹23.72 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24, compared with ₹45.80 crore during the same quarter the previous year.

On a sequential basis, net profits also fell 23.71 per cent. Meanwhile, the consolidated profit before tax was ₹29.3 crore (₹49.0 crore).

Reduced demand

Furthermore, the company’s consolidated revenue saw an 11.7 per cent decrease to ₹509.0 crore (₹576.3 crore). The EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹55.8 crore (₹71.9 crore), marking a 22.4 per cent decrease.

Siva Ganapathi, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports, attributed the performance decline to reduced demand from major brands due to excess inventory. The company increased its labor force in anticipation of a better third quarter, resulting in higher costs. Nevertheless, they are optimistic about improved momentum in the second half of the year, with growing traction in customer orders. They remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency and express confidence in the company’s medium to long-term prospects.

In the first quarter of FY24, Gokaldas Exports also faced challenges, experiencing a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit, which decreased to ₹32.5 crore. This decline was primarily attributed to reduced exports to the US and European nations, leading to a 15.7 per cent y-o-y decrease in consolidated revenue to ₹514 crore during the first quarter.