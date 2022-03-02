Goldi Solar looks to power this Gujarat village with 100% rooftop solar units

In a big push for rooftop solar adoption in rural areas, Dudhala village in Amreli district of Gujarat will soon see all of its 350 houses and a few public buildings solar panel installations on their roofs.

The native of noted Surat-based diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia will be one of the few villages to have complete coverage of rooftop solar.

Surat-based solar panel maker and services provider Goldi Solar jointly with Dholakia's social service organisation Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) will set up 400 KiloWatts (kW) solar rooftop project in the village.

The cost of installation is estimated at ₹4 crore.

Located in Amreli district in Saurashtra region, Dudhala village has a population of about 1500-2000 with farming of cotton, groundnut and soybean as the mainstay.

Company officials informed that while the announcement of rooftop solar installation has been made, the engineers from Goldi Solar will conduct site assessment for solar radiation situations, along with the assessment for required load capacity. The electricity generated will be fed into the grid, which is operated by the State Discom Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL).

Based on the geographic and technical assessment, a formal proposal will be made to the Discom for a power purchase agreement for the project.

"Once complete, this would be the first village to be completely powered with solar panels by a foundation," Goldi Solar said.

Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar said that the project is based on the vision of Govindbhai Dholakia.

"It is a proud moment for Goldi Solar to take up a mammoth-sized project in energizing the dreams of the common man. We also believe that this project truly captures the true spirit of PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar campaign and takes a step towards providing 24x7 power for all," said Ishver Dholakiya who is also nephew of Govindbhai.

The Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is the CSR arm of Shree Ramkrishna (SRK) Exports, a leading diamond trade firm founded by Govindbhai Dholakia. Dudhala is his native village, where he was born and spent early years of his childhood.

Commenting on the initiative, Govindbhai said, "SRK Exports is known for its world-class green facilities. In line with the efforts towards sustainable development, I was inspired to develop a village powered with 100 per cent renewable source of energy."