Goldi Solar to invest ₹5,000 cr to expand manufacturing

Goldi Solar on Monday said it will invest ₹5,000 crore towards expansion, as the domestic manufacturer aims to become a vertically integrated company with module, cell and raw material manufacturing capabilities.

Simultaneously, the company also unveiled its new and landmark product offering, HELOC Plus, a high-efficiency and low on carbon module series with heterojunction technology, said a statement.

The company has plans to commence production at its cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat. Subsequently, it will expand capacity to 5 GW. Besides, Goldi Solar plans to recruit more than 4,500 people across various functions, which will increase its workforce to over 5,500.

To create employment at the grassroot level, the firm plans to hire 25 per cent of the workforce from the local tribal regions adjoining its proposed manufacturing facility, said Captain Ishver Dholakiya, MD of the company.

“To train the new recruits for a career in renewables, Goldi Solar will conduct three-month certification programmes at a skill development centre that it plans to open in collaboration with the NSDC (National Skill Development Council) in Navsari, Gujarat,” he added.

“We intend to form a dedicated product development and R&D team, which will accelerate the creation of high-efficiency models. Goldi is the first Indian manufacturer to announce a 710 Wp module based on the latest HJT technology, and we are confident that our latest offering HELOC Plus, will be a game-changer in the industry,” said Bharat Bhut, Director.

The company manufactures panels, provides EPC services, and is an independent power producer (IPP) and caters to several international brands in over 20 countries. It has two facilities of 2.5 GW each at Pipodara and Navsari in Gujarat. The company is listed under ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers), BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), IEC, UL and CEC certification.