Goldman Sachs names 465 new managing directors

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named 465 members to its latest class of managing directors, the firms second-highest rank.

The managing directors hail from 36 Goldman offices and will take on the new titles January 1, according to a statement Thursday.

The first group under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is 44 employees smaller than the one named in 2017. Goldman names new managing directors every other year.

Solomon also announced a smaller class of partners last year shortly after he took the helm. That move was meant to highlight the aspirational nature of the partnership, Solomon wrote in a memo at the time.

Goldman said the 2019 class is the most diverse in its history, as 29 per cent are women and 4.3 per cent are black. Get more Amid some high-level departures, Goldmans partnership ranks have declined this year, is in line with past cycles.