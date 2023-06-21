Burger chain Good Flippin’ Burgers has raised $4 million in a Series A round of funding from Tanglin Venture Partners.

This cash infusion will bolster the company’s financial resources for growth and solidify its ambitions. Prior to the latest round, the company had raised $1 million in April 2022 and claims to have grown 3x this past year.

“This investment is a significant milestone for us and will empower us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring delicious burgers to a wider customer base,” said Viren DSilva, Co-founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers.

For the next year, the burger chain plans to concentrate on geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and further refining its dining and quick service models.

“We are impressed with their focus on supply chain capabilities, which has enabled them to maintain quality and consistency across their store footprint. At Tanglin, we are extremely excited to be partnering with the team and look forward to working with them towards building an enduring business,” said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin Venture Partners.

