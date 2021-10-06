Good Glamm Group acquires D2C brand The Moms Co

Good Glamm Group (formerly known as MyGlamm) on Wednesday said it has acquired leading mom and baby direct-to-consumer brand, The Moms Co. This is the largest DTC brand transaction in the beauty and personal care segment in the country.

Sources said the deal size is pegged at about ₹500 crore but the companies refused to comment on the commercials of the deal. This comes at a time when the content-to-commerce group has been sharply focusing on inorganic growth strategy. It had acquired Baby Chakra in August and PoPxo last year.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group, said the acquisition will strengthen the company's play in the mom and baby category. “We are looking to grow the Moms Co to a ₹500-crore revenue run rate in the next two years. We are very excited about the possibilities with this partnership, and look forward to working closely with the team to take the brand to millions of women across the country through our online and offline presence,” he added.

This acquisition is the first after MyGlamm announced the formation of Good Glamm Group to consolidate its position as a ‘Digital House of Brands’. It also earmarked ₹750 crore for strategic investments in beauty and personal care brands with a focus on clean beauty products.

Based in New Delhi, The Moms Co, will continue to work as an independent entity. “The founders Malika Sadani & Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, Co- Founders, Good Glamm Group to accelerate The Moms Co.'s presence,” the company said in a statement.

Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. added, that this partnership will help the company scale up its presence as one of the leading mom and baby care brands not just in India but also in international markets.She added that this will also help drive growth of the brand through meaningful content and strong community.

Under the group, the brand will ramp up its retail presence from the current 1,500 retail touch points to about 20,000 retail touch points. It will also be able to leverage a large digital audience across POPxo and BabyChakra.