Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop

The Good Glamm Group has acquired ScoopWhoop, a digital media platform with about 60 per cent male audience. The Good Glamm Group’s commerce stack coupled with ScoopWhoop’s content capabilities and digital reach amongst men will strengthen the group’s D2C capabilities in the male grooming segment. Over the next three years, the group plans to invest ₹500 crore in the Men’s category.

ScoopWhoop’s digital assets generate 1 billion monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users. Based in New Delhi, ScoopWhoop will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within the Good Glamm Group.

Its founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar will continue leading ScoopWhoop and will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, co-founders of the Good Glamm Group. Founded in 2013, ScoopWhoop Media is India’s most exciting digital media company that creates lifestyle and pop culture content across its online, mobile, and social channels.

The brand engages with a young audience aged 13–35 through its different channels – ScoopWhoop English – focussing on lifestyle and entertainment content – social and creator-driven video channel OKTested and ScoopWhoop Hindi reaches a larger regional demographic. ScoopWhoop’s wide and prolific distribution network built across social media drives over 1billion impressions monthly and over a 100 million users.

The Group is currently building and buying male grooming brands that create male personal care products and will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country.

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now generates an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users through its media division.

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, commented, “At ScoopWhoop, we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young India for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up to delight our audiences all while becoming a defining force in the content to commerce revolution”

Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, commented, “Having seen the success of content to commerce play out for women across India, this acquisition marks an important milestone for us in our foray in the male grooming and personal care space. ScoopWhoop has been a defining brand in digital content and it’s a privilege to partner with the talented team to jointly accelerate our vision of becoming a global digital first FMCG conglomerate.”

Established in September 2021, Good Glamm Group is a digital house of brands constituted by D2C beauty brand MyGlamm after multiple acquisitions. The brands under the Good Glamm Group umbrella include MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, The Mom Co and BabyChakra.

The Good Glamm Group is backed by L’Occitane, Accel, Amazon, Bessemer Venture Partners, Ascent Capital, Shraddha Kapoor, Trifecta Capital, Stride Ventures, Tano Capital LLC, the Mankekar family and Wipro Consumer.