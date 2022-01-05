Good Glamm Group acquires Winkl and Vidooly, sets up new entity for influencer platforms

Content-to-Commerce beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group has set up a separate entity called the Good Creator Co (GCC), which will house all its influencer marketing platforms. This move is also backed by acquisition of Winkl and Vidooly for an undisclosed amount.

In line with its vision to create a full-stack creator ecosystem, the company said it is investing ₹200 crore seed capital in Good Creator Co, which will house all its influencer marketing platforms including Plixxo and MissMalini besides Winkl and Vidooly.

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group, said, “At the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator companies leading to the formation of the Good Creator Co — India’s largest creator ecosystem empowering millions of creators to scale up as well as offer the easiest solution for brands to work with creators at scale.”

The Good Creator Co. currently has a revenue run rate of ₹75 crore and aims to scale this up to ₹250 crore revenue run rate by December 2020, added Gill.

GCC is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah & Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh & Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl) and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia & Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly).

The four platforms under GCC have a combined base of 250,000 influencers and reach of over 70 million users every month. It will offer content creators and influencers access to brand campaigns, extensive monetisation opportunities, as well as affiliate and creator commerce programmes, celebrity talent management services, and more, via the app, the company added.

“Through the Good Creator Co app influencers can showcase their work, network with one another, gain access to cutting-edge resources and masterclasses to accelerate their growth along with GCC’s powerful database for all service providers,” the company added.