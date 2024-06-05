Content to commerce platform The Good Glamm Group has appointed the Lauren Bloomer as President - International, Good Glamm Group. Lauren will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams as the representative for the Good Glamm Group.

Lauren brings 23 years of experience in the beauty and consumer goods industries to her new role, where she will spearhead the Good Glamm Group’s international growth and expansion.

Prior to leading Becca Cosmetics, Bloomer is an Estee Lauder Companies veteran, where she had held key global marketing roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder. She brings experience in brand management and strategy positions at The Clorox Company, and the Boston Consulting Group, where she worked on brand building, omnichannel development, and go-to-market activation.

Also read: Good Glamm Group inks JV with Serena Williams to launch makeup brand in US

“I’m thrilled to join the Good Glamm Group. With a shared passion for innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with this talented team to advance our vision and establish the Good Glamm Group as a leading global beauty company.”, says Lauren Bloomer, President - International, Good Glamm Group.

This comes at a when the startup is gearing up for its IPO in 2025 and is in the midst of company-wide restructuring, top level exits and dealing with legal notice from an acquired portfolio brand

“After a successful launch of our international business, we are now delighted to welcome Lauren to the Good Glamm Group to drive our next phase of growth. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the beauty industry make her the perfect fit to lead our global expansion. Lauren’s strategic insight and dynamic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the beauty space,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, Good Glamm Group.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit