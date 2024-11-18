Direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care company, the Good Glamm Group on Monday said that it has completed 100 per cent acquisition of The Moms Co. It had earlier completed its Sirona acquisition transaction and has increased its shareholding in its other portfolio brands Organic Harvest and Winkl.

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, leading to partial exits for The Moms Co. founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital. The remaining shares held by the founders were fully acquired by Good Glamm Group over the last two years, completing a 100per cent acquisition, it added.

The company said that over the past three years, key functions of The Moms Co. have been integrated into the Good Glamm Group’s operations. After leading the business for a year post-acquisition, the founders stepped down from day-to-day roles last year, transitioning full control to Good Glamm Group’s central teams.

“It has been an incredible journey integrating The Moms Co into the broader Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets. The Moms Co is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand experienced significant growth over the last two years and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine.” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, Good Glamm Group.

Since the acquisition, The Moms Co. has seen rapid growth, driven by the direct-to-consumer channel using Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce flywheel, he added. The brand now has a presence in Carrefour and Lulu in the UAE and will also be looking at foraying in other markets.

“Future initiatives include launching new products, expanding into international markets, and enhancing digital capabilities to maintain a competitive edge in the beauty and personal care industry,” the statement added.

