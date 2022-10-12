Good Health Company (GHC), a direct-to-consumer health tech start-up, has raised $10 million in Series-A funding, led by Left Lane Capital, a New York-based global venture capital firm, which invests in high-growth Internet and consumer technology companies.

Existing investors, such as Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund also participated in this round.

The start-up provides a full stack solution for patients with hair fall, sexual health, and weight loss.

Product innovation

“We are going to use the proceeds to introduce more product categories, focus on product innovation, and expand the existing team,” Samarth Sindhi, Founder of GHC, said in a statement.

“Our aim is to provide a scientifically proven solution to the unmet healthcare care needs of our consumers,” he said.

The start-up raised a seed round of $5.2 million from Khosla Ventures and others in June 2021.

