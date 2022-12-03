Good leadership is about vision and one that helps a team prepare for handling “ambitious, uncertain and highly volatile” future situations, said Sachit Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by businessline in association with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at the Lovely Professional University at Phagwara in Punjab, Jain shared his experiences to running the business and gave tips on step-up in times of crisis.

One such decision was working on policies that strengthened “the bond with workers during the Covid crisis”.

“The future leaders (need) to focus upon alignment that comes from the communication. For the same, listen, communicate, involve, own and connect. (This) leads to learning and growing in an interesting way,” he said during the third BL Campus Connect lecture.

Highly motivated teams are self-starters and risk takers. And according to Jain, “a healthy team will always deliver good results”.

During his interaction with the 1,000-odd students, Jain also spoke of about the steel business and highlighted the decisions taken so far — that include entering the exports market and getting into partnerships.

Positive environment

“Creating a positive environment leads to high motivation,” he said, adding that leadership involves appreciating and respecting team members, controlling anger with there being no space for ego.

