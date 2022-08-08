Good Media Group to double down on content-to-commerce strategy

Good Media Co, part of the Good Glamm Group, said it is doubling down on video content to accelerate the Group’s content-to-commerce strategy. It will be investing $5 million to increase the reach of its video assets and digital media platforms by 150 per cent and and scale revenue across the Good Glamm Group brands by 50 per cent.

The demand for video-based content has gone up, and as a result of this shift, Good Media Co will also focus on the same direction to significantly increase its reach and viewership, the compay said. Its platforms include POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group said, “Our core strength lies in understanding user behaviour and preferences - and that is clearly trending to video content. At the Good Media Co we are investing in video output to increase the reach and relevance of our digital media platforms and brands. We are excited to expand the video team and further our overall vision at the Good Glamm Group of building a global DTC house of brands, powered by content and creators.”

At present, Good Media Co produces 150 videos and generates 200 million video views per month. It is looking at producing 300 videos with the aim to generate 500 million views per month across the group.

“In addition to scaling our digital media platforms, the increased video content output by Good Media Co will help brands at The Good Glamm Group reach a larger audience set. This will help us create a depth of content needed to address different issues and increase frequency of how many times users interact with the brands through our digital media platforms to increase Top of Mind (TOM) and affinity for our brands,” she added.

Revamping exercise

Recently, the Good Glamm Group consolidated its companies into independent Brands, Media, and Creator divisions. This led to the formation of its subsidiaries- Good Brands Co; Good Media Co and Good Creator Co. This was done to unlock structural efficiencies with the successful integration of its 11 acquisitions in the past year.