Google adds licensing details to photo results in Google Images

Google is making it easier for users to license photo rights by displaying licensing details within image search results.

It has updated its Google Image search result features to help users use pictures “more responsibly”.

“We’re launching new features on Google Images, which will highlight licensing information for images, and make it easier for users to understand how to use images responsibly,” Google said in a blog post.

It will label the images in the search results that include licensing information with a “licensable” badge on the results page.

Users can further view a link to a page where the content owner has provided details on licensing and/or terms of use. This will be displayed when a user opens the image viewer after selecting an image.

Additional link

It will also display an additional link to a page from where the user can directly acquire the image from its owner or licensor.

It is also making it easier for users to find licensable images directly within the results by adding a filter based on licensing metadata.

“We’ve enhanced the usage rights drop-down menu in Google Images to support filtering for Creative Commons licenses, as well as those that have commercial or other licenses,” Google said.

Users can thus take up images with Creative Commons license, which can be used for free with attribution or license images with commercial licenses.

The new features have been welcomed by content owners and licensors.

“We live in a dynamic and changing media landscape, where imagery is an integral component of online storytelling and communication for more and more people. This means it is crucial that people understand the importance of licensing their images from proper sources for their own protection, and to ensure the investment required to create these images continues. We are hopeful Google’s approach will bring more visibility to the intrinsic value of licensed images and the rights required to use them,” said Ken Mainardis, SVP, Content, Getty Images & iStock by Getty Images

“Google Images’ new features help both image creators and image consumers by bringing visibility to how creators’ content can be licensed properly. We are pleased to have worked closely with Google on this feature, by advocating for protections that result in fair compensation for our global community of over 1 million contributors. In developing this feature, Google has clearly demonstrated its commitment to supporting the content creation ecosystem,” said Paul Brennan, VP of Content Operations, Shutterstock.