Google adds Office editing support for Docs, Sheets and Slides on iOS

Google is adding support for Office editing on the iOS version of Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides.

The feature was already available on Android and web. “This feature brings the collaborative and assistive features of Google Workspace to your Microsoft Office files when you’re using your iOS device,” Google said in a blog post.

The feature allows users to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs’, Sheets’, and Slides’ real-time collaboration tools.

Google and Jio to jointly develop smartphones soon

It further “improves sharing options, improves sharing controls, and reduces the need to download and email file attachments”, Google said.

The feature is meant to streamline workflows by reducing the need to convert file types. Office editing will replace Quickoffice, also known as Office Compatibility Mode which has limited capabilities.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, along with G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. It is also available to users with personal Google Accounts.