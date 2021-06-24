Companies

Google and Reliance Industries extend 5G partnership

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 24, 2021

Reliance will shift its core retail businesses to Google clouds infrastructure

A new 5G partnership between Google and Reliance Industries is being extended. “Reliance Retail will store its data at Google’s cloud infrastructure,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Reliance will shift its core retail businesses to Google clouds infrastructure. Reliance will be able to take advantage of Google’s AI and machine learning, e-commerce and demand forecasting offercence. “It will help Reliance to cater to better customer demand,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, and its subsidiary Google.

Last year, Reliance and Google had partnered to invest more for Digital India.

It will power internal needs for cloud in JioMart, JioSaavan, said Mukesh Ambani during the Reliance AGM of FY21.

