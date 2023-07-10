Hyperlocal quick commerce player Dunzo has deferred up to 50 per cent salary of some employees, according to sources. Dunzo, backed by Google and Reliance Retail, has deferred half of the June salary of its employees at the manager level and above due to “cash-flow issues”.

According to sources, any employee who get paid ₹75,000 and above, have received only a part of the salary and the rest is said to be credited before July 25.

“Whoever gets paid 75k+ and above has received nearly 50 per cent of the salary for this month, and the rest will be paid before 25th of this month,” said a source who spoke to businessline on condition of anonymity.

Bengaluru-headquartered Dunzo closed a $75 million financing round through convertible notes in April. The company had previously raised $240 million equity funding in January 2022, led by Reliance Retail. Reliance Retail has a 25.8 per cent stake, while Google has about 20 per cent stake in the company. Cumulatively, the company has raised $457.6 million across 19 rounds of funding.

The latest developments come at a time when Dunzo had fired about 30 per cent or over 300 people of its workforce in April.

Dunzo refused to comment on the developments. This is the second round of workforce rationalisation at Dunzo this year. In January, too, Dunzo had laid off about 3 per cent of its workforce as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

Dunzo is also reorganising its business model and will reportedly shut down 50 per cent of its dark stores. The company will explore delivery partnerships with supermarkets and other merchants.

The company also closed 20-30 per cent of its dark stores in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad in late December 2022. Quick grocery delivery, or quick commerce, is generally defined as home delivery of groceries in 10-30 minutes.