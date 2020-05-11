Companies

Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as Vice President Engineering in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India.

He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India, it added.

During his 28-year career in Microsoft, he led engineering efforts across the company’s Office, Search, and Windows divisions.

“Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services,” Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.

Published on May 11, 2020
Google
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spotify inks licensing deal with Saregama for India market