New Delhi

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax), a Brookfield-backed company, on Thursday has partnered with Google to support the tech major’s growing operations and decarbonisation strategy in India.

Under this agreement, CleanMax will develop a 125.4 megawatt (MW) hybrid project, consisting of 66 MW solar generation capacity in Rajasthan and 59.4 MW of wind generation capacity in Karnataka.

These projects will be connected to the national grid of India and will support the decarbonisation of Google’s cloud services and offices across India, aligning with Google’s goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates by 2030, CleanMax added.

Sustainable standard

“CleanMax has always focused on being sustainability and net-zero partners to corporates globally. This collaboration with Google not only sets a new standard for environmental leadership but also illustrates our shared commitment to making a real difference in the fight against climate change,” CleanMax Managing Director Kuldeep Jain said.

These projects are expected to start commercial operations from Q4 2025 and will generate an estimated 350,000 million kWh of carbon free energy annually, reducing CO2 emissions by around 250,000 tons each year. This is equivalent to planting 14.7 million trees annually, and underscores the project’s vital impact on mitigating climate change.

“This landmark initiative supports Google’s sustainable growth in India and underscores Google’s commitment to source clean energy for our operations in every grid where we operate.” said Giorgio Fortunato, the Head of Clean Energy & Power for Asia Pacific at Google.

CleanMax is among Asia’s leading renewable energy companies in the C& I (Commercial and Industrial) sector with 2 GW of operating renewable assets with professional teams spread across India, Middle East, and South-East Asia.