Google makes it easier to open Microsoft Office files sent in Gmail

Google is making it easier for users to open and manage Microsoft Office files sent in Gmail using Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
“We’re making it easier to view, edit, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files sent and received in Gmail using Docs, Sheets, and Slides,” Google announced in a blog post. Users will be able to open Office files in Docs, Sheets, or Slides with a single click.
“When you send or receive an email with an Office file attached, you’ll see an edit icon that will open the file directly in Docs, Sheets, or Slides while preserving the original file format,” explained Google.
The tech giant will also make it easier for users to reply to the email from within the file. Users will have new options to respond to an email thread from the File menu in Docs, Sheets, or Slides.
The feature will be on by default. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. It will not be available for Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers.
Google also recently announced new features for the Google Drive mobile apps to help users “search files more quickly and efficiently.”
Android and iOS users with the latest versions of the Drive app will be able to “see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches.”
They will also be able to view and select intelligent suggestions as they type. These intelligent suggestions will include suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.
