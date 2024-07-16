Almost 75 per cent of consumers across the globe said that a brand’s diversity and inclusion reputation influences their purchase behaviour, according to a report released by leading marketing data and analytics firm, Kantar. A staggering 68 per cent of Indians claim to have been discriminated against, and in a majority of cases in commercial places and brand touchpoints, which is substantially higher than the global figure which stands at 46 per cent.

DEI (Diversity, equity & Inclusions) is important for an overwhelming majority of Indians (86 per cent) both in life and while making brand choices, the report added.

Kantar’s Brand Inclusion Index 2024 is a survey of more than 23,000 people in 18 countries; the India leg comprises 1,000-plus respondents with an inclusive demographic.

The first edition of the India Brand Inclusion Index study explores skincare, banking, automotive and technology categories. The India index ranked Google, Tata Motors, Amazon, Jio and Apple as the top five ‘most inclusive’ brands. The brands were recognised by consumers for demonstrating a genuine commitment to DEI initiatives. In the global Index of the world’s most inclusive brands, Kantar ranked Google, Amazon, Nike, Dove and McDonald’s in its global top five.

DEI is yet to make a mark on Indian advertising, with women often potrayed in traditional roles as homemakers and mothers and skin colourism continues to exist in creatives, among other factors.

Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “In a country of India’s size, the term under-represented groups can be misleading for brands to use as a guiding light. Minorities can translate into millions of people who may choose or not choose to buy your brand, based on how well they feel seen, heard and voiced in your brands. It is a business imperative for brands to prove that they are serious and committed about DEI”.

