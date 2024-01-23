Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture firm between the US-based gorilla glass maker Corning International Corporation and Indian telecommunications company Optiemus Infracom, will be setting up a new factory near Chennai at an investment of ₹1,003 crore to manufacture front-cover glass products, meant for smartphones and electronic products.

The company, on Tuesday, signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government for the proposed project.

The new glass manufacturing unit will come up at SICPOT-Pillaipakkam Industrial Estate in Kancheepuram district. The project is expected to create job opportunities for 840 people.

The precision glass-processing technology has been brought to India for the first time for manufacturing, which will happen in Tamil Nadu.

“With today’s MoU, smartphones in India will sport gorilla glasses made in Tamil Nadu,” said T R B Raaja, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the State government of Tamil Nadu.

Global Investors Meet

Tamil Nadu signed 631 MoUs in the recent Global Investors Meet for a total investment commitment of ₹6,64,180 crore, with the potential to generate direct employment opportunities for 14,54,712 persons and total employment for 26,90,657 persons. Some of the prominent investment commitments made by key investors include Tata Electronics (Rs 12082 crore) and Pegatron (Rs.1000 crore) in the electronic manufacturing segment.

The State has also emerged as the top electronics exporter in the country as it achieved $5.37-billion exports in 2022-23, compared with $1.6-billion exports recorded in 2020-21.

The State government has also come out with “Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy 2024” with an objective to attract more investments and grow its exports.