Government sops to revive demand: JSW Steel

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
The post-Budget measures announced by the government and the ongoing festive season have renewed the hopes of alloy major JSW Steel of better days ahead, though it still remains cautious on investing in new mines.
Over the past few quarters, the steel sector has been hit badly due to the slowdown in the real estate, auto and infrastructure sectors. The long and extended monsoon season also played a large role in dampening demand.
“Demand slump is quite evident from the numbers given by the joint plant committee for the first half of the fiscal and it has been going down month after month. We are seeing demand slump not only from the auto industry but also from other key sectors such as realty, infrastructure and general engineering,” JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, Seshagiri Rao, told PTI.
However, he is hopeful that the series of initiatives announced by the government since the budget that roiled sentiment for almost every sector, and the ongoing festive season can improve sentiment, and thus the second half should be better.
Rao also blames the extended and heavy rains for the demand slowdown, as the construction sector has come to a standstill.
“Given the recent government initiatives, coupled with the Reserve Bank slashing key rates for the fifth time in a row, the second half should be better. However, so far, we have not seen anything moving on the ground due to the extended monsoons,” Rao says.
He, however, notes that though sentiment may improve, credit flow into the system will take some more time.
Welcoming the recent NMDC decision to renew the leases of the Donimalai mines in Karnataka, he says, this will augment iron ore supply to the raw material starved steel plants in the state. The company has one of its largest facilities in the state.
“We see this as a positive move, as it will enhance supply, benefiting the iron ore starved sponge iron/ pellet/steel plants in Karnataka,” he says.
Asked if the company is changing its strategy towards the upcoming Odisha mine auctions, he said “we will continue to be cautious and not aggressive in our bidding.”
“We have given a guidance of 1.5 per cent growth this year, so we haven’t anticipated a big growth in our production or sales numbers,” he said when asked whether they will revisit its production targets and guidance for the fiscal.
The company has set a target to increase its crude steel production and saleable steel sales to 16.95 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes, a rise of 1.5 per cent over FY2018-19, respectively.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...