In a relief for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, the government on Monday said that the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS), which was launched April and extended till September 30, will be extended for another two months.

“The EMPS will be extended for another one or two months...don’t worry and don’t panic, it will be extended till the FAME-III is announced,” HD Kumaraswamy, Ministry of Heavy Industries, told businessline on the sidelines of the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) annual convention here.

The EMPS 2024 scheme was announced in March this year, to be applicable from April 1 to July 31, with an outlay of ₹500 crore, which was extended till September 30, with a total outlay of ₹778 crore.

Last week, Kumaraswamy had said that the government will take “some more time” to finalise the third phase of the ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle’ (FAME) scheme.

Under the EMPS scheme, the government offers a subsidy of up to ₹10,000 per electric two-wheeler (e2W) and ₹25,000 electric three-wheeler (e3W ) and up to ₹50,000 on heavy e3Ws (autos and commercial units).

Speaking about the automotive industry, he said that government will continue to provide the “necessary support” to ensure that India remains global leader in manufacturing and innovation.

“Together we can build a future that not only it strengthens our economy but also strengthens India’s place a global leader in mobility components and advanced technology,” he added.