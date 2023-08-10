To maximise electricity generation from existing power plants for ensuring optimal utilisation of resources, the government has identified 148 coal fired and 241 hydro units with a total capacity of more than 50,300 megawatts (MW) for life extension up to 2030.

Besides, as India aspires to have 500,000 MW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with a major share coming from solar and wind power, the thermal power capacities will be required to play an important role in terms of balancing the grid.

Shift mode

Power Minister RK Singh in response to a starred question in Lok Sabha said the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in January 2023, suggested that rather than retiring plants, it advised for implementation of renovation & modernisation (R&M)/ life extension (LE) for running them up to 2030 and beyond, and getting these plants ready to operate in two shift mode to facilitate solar and wind energy integration into the grid, if found feasible.

“As many as 148 coal-based thermal units having capacity of 38,150 MW in Central, State and private sectors have been identified for R&M/LE Works up to June, 2033,” the Minister told the lower house.

Besides, 241 hydro units having capacity of 12,183.1 MW in Central, State and private sectors have been identified for R&M/ LE Works for 2022-27, he added.

“However, it is pertinent to mention that generation is a delicensed activity as per Section 7 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the final decision of carrying out R&M/LE in coal based thermal units is taken by power generating companies based on their own techno-economic viability and environmental reasons,” Singh said.

Life extension

Singh informed that R&M/LE works have been completed in eight thermal power units, having total capacity of 1,197 MW during 2017-22 in both State and Central sector, while works have been completed in 35 hydro units, aggregating to 2,049.4 MW in Central and State sector during 2017-22.

For thermal plants, the estimated cost for R&M/LE works depends on factors such as efficiency improvement, safety requirements, obsolescence of equipment, unforeseen failures, fatigue and compliance of environmental norms on the basis of residual life assessment / condition assessment/ destructive test studies and energy audit studies, he added.

In case of hydro projects, the estimated cost for R&M works depends on the power potential study, electro-mechanical aspects, cost estimate of civil and E&M works and interest during construction, Singh said.

Rationale

The main objective of R&M of thermal power plants is to make the operating units well equipped and augmented with latest technology to improve their performance in terms of output, reliability, availability, reduction of outage time, ease of maintenance and minimising inefficiencies.

The LE programme focuses on plant operation beyond their original design life after carrying out specific life assessment studies of critical components with an aim to increase the life beyond the design economic life of 25 years.

Due to rising environmental concerns, there is a need to reduce thermal power plant emissions, while, at the same time, the integration of renewable energy power requires balancing support from existing thermal power generators.