Govt likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on DHFL to the Corporate Affairs Ministry

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said, adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.

The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.

