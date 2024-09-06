Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has proposed a dedicated 0.5 MSCMD natural gas capacity for 3 years for liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered heavy duty vehicles (HDVs) aiming to curb carbon emissions in the transport sector.

The Ministry has proposed a scheme to create a road map for promoting LNG in long range HDVs—mainstay of mid-mile deliveries.

“Scheme is aimed at converting about one-third of existing long haul heavy duty trucks and getting about one-third of the upcoming HDVs to use LNG as fuel so that vehicular pollution reduces by one-third from present. This could be achieved over a period of 5-7 years,” the Ministry said.

The roadmap includes formulating strategies for making LNG available at stable prices across India. As of March 2020, around 58 lakh trucks and lorries and 16 lakh multi axle articulated vehicles are registered in India.

LNG roadmap

MoPNG pointed out that availability of LNG dispensing stations at regular distance and in closed loop systems (like mines) will be necessary for development of LNG-based mobility. Besides, OEMs need to be encouraged to manufacture substantial units of LNG based HDVs.

To ensure predictability of LNG prices over the next three years, it proposed to allocate 0.5 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) of domestic natural gas produced from new well or well intervention initially for three years. It estimates that this allocation can fuel about 50,000 trucks over the next 2-3 years.

Oil and gas marketing companies (OMCs) have been mandated to establish 49 LNG stations in the first phase, which would be expanded depending on availability, usage and deepening of the LNG market.

Ministry is also considering advising OMCs to incentivise fleet owners for converting diesel trucks to LNG. Besides, plans are to develop the Delhi-Mumbai expressway as a pilot LNG Highway with exemption in toll tax for LNG HDVs.

Evolving market

The market for LNG as a fuel for the transport sector is witnessing slow but steady growth. As per the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), the demand for road-transported LNG is projected to increase to 5 MSCMD over the next five years.

In April 2024, IGX launched contracts of small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG). Transporting natural gas in liquefied form via trucks will allow larger volumes to be transported, potentially making it economically viable for buyers not connected to pipelines.

Companies offering LNG-fired HDV are also expected to benefit from the growth in LNG infrastructure across the country. Particularly on national highways.

GreenLine, which operates India’s largest fleet of LNG-fired heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), has already deployed around 500 vehicles. It aims to invest ₹5,000 crore over next two years to deploy about 5,000 trucks.

Other major players in this domain include Concor, AVG Logistics and Delhivery.

Best transition fuel

An LNG truck typically costs around ₹85 lakhs on ground with the trailer including insurance, RTO, road tax, etc. The 55-tonne vehicle with a full tank of LNG, which is around 390-400 kg, travels for about 1,200-1,400 km based on terrain and load. LNG offers better mileage compared to diesel by 20 per cent, which results in better operating costs.

Diesel-fired long range trucks carrying heavy loads are responsible for a major share of carbon emissions by the transport sector, which is nearly 13.5 per cent of India’s energy related emissions. LNG—considered one of the best transition fuels—emits 30 per cent less CO2, 100 per cent less Sulphur Oxides (Sox), 59 per cent less Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and 91 per cent less Particulate Matter (PM).

Besides, the Ministry estimates that LNG has 24 per cent lower emission factor (gCO2/kg-fuel) than diesel.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit