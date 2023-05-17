As renewable energy (RE) penetration increases in the country, a government panel has suggested a pilot mechanism to introduce RE trading in markets through an initial capacity of around 1,000 MW under a single price option with a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The development assumes importance as India aims to have an installed non-fossil fuel capacity of 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, of which a major portion will be RE. It becomes pertinent that RE power participates in the market in competition with all forms of power, a step that will increase demand for electricity from clean energy sources.

At present, a major part of the RE capacity is contracted by utilities through long duration PPAs to meet their renewable purchase obligation (RPO). Besides, power exchanges also have the Green Term-Ahead Market and Green Day-Ahead Market for trading in RE power.

The report an expert group headed by Power Secretary Alok Kumar on the development of electricity markets in India said that with changing demand profiles and novel uses of electricity, the need for flexible contracts and procurement from spot markets will increase.

“Contracting through market-linked pricing would mitigate risks for the Discoms while also placing importance on the dynamic efficiency of generators, i.e., the ability to continually invest in technologies and be more flexible and cost effective in the future,” it pointed out.

Besides, large-scale RE addition can happen only if such capacities are mandated to participate in the market and get dispatched through market-linked pricing.

Developers of RE would need adequate protection from spot market volatility through guaranteed recoveries in case such a mechanism were to be implemented. Coupling such market-based participation with a suitable mechanism for hedging price risks could be the suitable way forward, the panel suggested.

Pilot mechanism

The panel recommended a pilot mechanism to introduce RE in markets, within one year from now. Under this, an initial capacity of around 1,000 megawatts (MW) will be tendered by the nodal agency as a pilot project under the single price option with a 15-year PPA tenure.

The single strike price would be discovered through the tender, following which the nodal agency will sign the power supply agreement (PSA) with the Discom. The remaining RE capacity can continue through the current PPA route, it added.

The group also recommended increased RE participation through Bilateral Contract Settlement (BCS) — an arrangement where the difference between the market clearing price discovered in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) or Real Time Market (RTM) and the contracted price is settled bilaterally between the seller and buyer.

The group also identified key issues to be addressed in the redesign of the Indian electricity market. It includes dominance of inflexible, long-term contracts, resource adequacy planning, reliance on self-scheduling, increasing share of renewables in the overall energy mix, electricity markets to integrate renewables and firmness in reserves for ancillary services.