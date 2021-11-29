Govt sells Central Electronics to Nandal Finance & Leasing

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Centre on Monday announced approving strategic disinvestment of Central Electronics Limited, a public sector enterprise (CPSE). This is the second privatisation this fiscal year, after Air India.
Also see: Can the Tatas turn around Air India?
“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) empowered alternative mechanism (AM) has approved the highest price bid of Nandal Finance and Leasing for sale of 100 per cent equity shareholding of the government in Central Electronics Ltd (CEL),” a Finance Ministry statement said.
The winning bidder offered over ₹210 crore against the reserve price of ₹194 crore.
This is the second attempt at selling CEL after the process in 2016 did not attract any financial bid.
The Ministry statement said the disinvestment process was done in a transparent manner, with due regard to confidentiality of the bidders, through multi-layered decision making involving the inter-ministerial group (IMG), the core group of secretaries on disinvestment (CDG) and the empowered alternative mechanism (AM) at the apex Ministerial level. Transaction adviser, legal adviser and asset valuer supported the process.
“The next step will be to issue the letter of intent (LoI) and then sign the share purchase agreement following which the conditions precedent would need to be satisfied by the successful bidder, the company and the government. It is expected that the transaction will be completed within FY22,” the statement said.
Also see: Opposition to focus on economic issues: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
CEL was established in 1974 to commercially exploit indigenous technologies developed by National Laboratories and R&D institutions.
It has developed a number of products on its own and in association with the premier national and international laboratories, including Defence outfits.
Also see: Developing a vibrant start-up ecosystem will be one of the focus areas of IT dept: TN IT Minister
It is considered a pioneer in the country in the field of Solar Photovoltaic (SPV). Its solar products have been qualified to international standards. It has also developed axle counter systems that are being used in Railway signalling systems for safe running of trains. Railway products include single section digital axle counters (SSDAC), high availability SSDAC (HA-SSDAC), multi-section digital axle counter (MSDAC) and block proving by axle counter (BPAC) using universal fail-safe block interface (UFSBI). CEL has developed a number of critical components for strategic applications and is supplying these items to Defence.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...