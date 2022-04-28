Govt to cap TAM at ₹12/unit on power exchanges

The Power Ministry will write to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to cap prices at ₹12 per unit on the Term Ahead Market (TAM) on power exchanges, after reports emerged that sellers are selling power in these markets which do not have a price cap.

Sources said after the Central regulator directed power trading exchanges to cap the price ceiling at ₹12 per kWh from ₹20 per kWh on Day Ahead Market (DAM) and Real Time Market (RTM) on April 1, the action has shifted to TAM and the bilateral market, where the price caps do not apply.

Several States have conveyed to the Centre about the growing volatility in TAM, stating that the situation is distorting the demand-supply matrix, they added.

When asked about the government’s intentions to deal with the issue, Power Minister R K Singh told the BusinessLine: “We are going to write to the CERC on the subject.”

The Centre can ask the CERC to cap the prices on power exchanges in “public interest” under Section 107 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Industry sources said that prices on TAM are also moving up. For instance, in March, the total traded volume intra day stood at 0.74 million units, which has not gone up to 16.45 MU in April (till April 28). Similarly, the total traded volume on Day Ahead Contingency stood at 76.65 MU, which rose to 487.33 MU during the same period.

Factors such as rise in temperature is causing early onset of summers, and increase in economic activities with lifting of Covid-related restrictions, have contributed significantly to the increase in electricity demand. On the other hand, the increase in supply has been limited. The situation has been further aggravated due to geo-political factors affecting fuel supply and certain domestic supply constraints, a senior government official said.

“Centre has been monitoring the situation in spot markets with a view to keep volatility in check. With the Power Ministry estimating that electricity demand is expected to hit 215-220 GW in May and June, the move to cap TAM and bilateral markets is important,” he added.