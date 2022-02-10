The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning to approach the Supreme Court challenging the 2021 judgment by the Madras High Court which quashed a 2018 central government notification by which speed limit of vehicles on national highways and expressways was increased.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the ministry is planning to move the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order. The minister did not provide details on the timeline.

In August last year, the Madras High Court had quashed the 2018 central government notification that had raised the speed limit to 120 KMPH on expressways, 100 KMPH on national highways (NH) and 60 KM per hour for M1 category of vehicles. The order was on an appeal under the Motor Vehicles Act, seeking enhancement of the compensation awarded to an appellant.

In October 2021, Gadkari had said that his personal view was that speed limit on expressways should be raised to 140 km per hour, and added that he is working on introducing a Bill in the Parliament to revise speed limits for different categories of vehicles.

Road safety

Emphasising on the need to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents, Gadkari said that road safety is a serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

All efforts should be made to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by the year 2025. He also stressed on the requirement of 4 additional airbags and 3-point seat belts for improving safety provisions.

Gadkari said that a system is being proposed for star rating of vehicles based on the standards and protocol, to improve the safety of the vehicle.

The minister said that the need of the hour is to create mass awareness for road safety measures by information dissemination through media and people’s participation.