Govt to set up renewable energy, CBM extraction projects on mined-out coal land

The Coal Ministry has released policy guidelines for utilisation of more than 7,900 acres of mined out or de-coaled land for setting up thermal and renewable energy (RE) power plants, coal bed methane (CBM) extraction units, washeries, and coal to chemical plants, among other uses. These holdings are mined out or practically unsuitable for mining, and are prone to unauthorised encroachment which leads to government spending on security and maintenance, an avoidable expense.

On April 22, the Coal Ministry came out with policy guidelines for granting lease by land owning PSUs and coal PSUs to government and private sector entities. The Union Cabinet had already approved the proposal on April 13.

On April 16, the BusinessLine had reported that the government aims to develop coal and energy related infrastructure projects on more than 3,200 hectares of de-coaled land holdings, which were acquired under Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act or the CBA Act.

Unlocking non-minable land for other purposes will also help coal mining PSUs in cutting down operational costs as it will be able to set up coal related infrastructure and other projects on its own land by adopting different business models in partnership with the private sector. It will make coal gasification projects viable as coal need not be transported to distant places.

Policy guidelines for idle land

The Coal Ministry has been receiving requests for leasing of land acquired under the CBA Act for multiple purposes that are ancillary to coal mining. It is felt expedient to formulate a policy to provide land on lease to other CPSUs, state government including its PSUs and private entities to set up coal related infrastructure development, the ministry said.

On the rationale behind the norm, the Coal Ministry said, “Leasing of land for the purpose of setting up infrastructure relating to coal and other development infrastructure shall ensure use of de-coaled/ idle land for the welfare of project-affected persons, energy sector and environmental upgradation. This will also boost industrial activity in nearby areas and generate employment.”

According to the policy guidelines, only those lands will be considered which are no longer economically viable for coal mining activities.

Public or private entities will also need to obtain a certificate from the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL) stating that the land being offered for lease fulfills all mandated conditions.

Lease structure

The Coal Ministry has decided that the maximum lease period for setting up coal washeries, thermal power plants, renewable energy (RE) projects, coal gasification projects, and coal to chemical plants on such land holdings will be 35 years.

Similarly, for setting up coal conveyor belts, coal handling plants and railway sidings, the lease period is 30 years. For coal-bed methane (CBM) extraction too the lease period is 30 years.

However, the ministry can increase or decrease the lease period depending upon ground realities and the specific nature of the project. Leasing out of such land parcels to the private sector will be through a transparent and competitive bidding mechanism.