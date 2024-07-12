In a move targeted to grow the household insecticide category and expand the organised incense stick, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumer Products (GPCL) has developed the country’s first molecule that makes efficacious liquid vapouriser formulation for mosquito control -- Renofluthrin.

The Renofluthrin formula was introduced in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser and was launched in the summer.

Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO Godrej Consumer Products | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

“We observed widespread use of mosquito repellents like incense sticks, containing unregistered and illegal Chinese molecules entering India from various channels. The category is around ₹6,000 crore of which ₹1,500 crore is illegal incense sticks. Renofluthrin is India’s first indigenously developed mosquito-repellent molecule which will deter people from using products with illegal molecules. This innovation makes India self-reliant as we don’t have to import molecules from international markets. The pricing will be the same and we are aiming for the top and the bottom of the pyramid and introduce the molecule across all the formats,” said Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)

Speaking of the growth, the company is expecting a double-digit growth and plans to penetrate the hinterland with the molecule.

“The molecule has been under development for 10 years and it took time for registration. The product was launched before summer and now we are seeing an uptick in sales. The new product takes around four to five months to develop. We anticipate seeing growth towards the second half of the next financial year. We are seeing green shoots in rural areas and are optimistic that there will be a revival by Diwali,” he said.

Urban slowdown

While the rural demand is expected to revive by the festive season, a slowdown in demand in the urban areas is also witnessed.

“The slowdown is because of lower income and unorganised sector, in urban areas, the unorganised sector and the bottom of the pyramid have seen an impact. We had anticipated that this would go away after Covid but it has not happened. The company’s volume growth has been reasonably good despite the market situation,” added Sudhir Sitapati.

The company plans to market the product in the rural market through televisions, wall paintings and home-to-home communication.

Further, the company is expecting to revive its body wash category with the newly introduced Cinthol body wash.