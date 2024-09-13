Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners has increased its stake in Patanjali Foods, buying over 4.5 million shares or 1.24 per cent of its equity for ₹834.3 crore, exchange data showed.

GQG Partners is already holding 3.2 per cent equity in Patanjali through two funds, showed data at the end of the June quarter.

The boutique investment firm acquired the shares in a block deal, where Patanjali Foods’ promoter entity Patanjali Ayurved sold 9.8 million shares or 2.7 per cent equity for ₹1,817 crore. Patanjali Ayurved sold 32.27 per cent stake in the FMCG company at the end of June.

The promoter group of the company holds a total 72.8 per cent stake in it.

The proceeds of the stake sale are likely to be used by promoters to pay down some debt. Two months ago, the company acquired the non-food business of Patanjali Ayurved for₹1,100 crore, while in 2019 it acquired Rucho Soya Industries for ₹4,350 crore.

Shares of Patanjali Foods fell 3.75 per cent today to end at ₹1,858.90 on the NSE.