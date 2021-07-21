Gradiant India to set up a effluent treatment unit in Ambattur industrial belt

Gradiant India (P) Ltd, a subsidiary of Boston based Gradiant Corporation, has signed a contract with AIEMA (Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association) and Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) to develop and install a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for the Ambattur industrial cluster.

The land for the proposed CETP has been provided by Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation. The CETP is set to treat 2,00,000 litres of effluent per day on a Design, Build, Own and Operate (DBOO) basis. The facility will be owned, operated and maintained by Gradiant India for a minimum period of 15 years, ensuring a complete asset management philosophy. Furthermore, the plant will recover high quality treated water for re-use by the industries, thereby reducing their freshwater intake and overall cost of treatment, according to a statement.

“We wanted to futureproof our water needs and meet the stringent norms of TNPCB. Gradiant presented the perfect blend of a unique business model, advanced technology and demonstrated experience in handling such effluent streams,” said M Balachandran, President, AIEMA.

The trade effluents from metal processing industries contain a high amount of total dissolved solids and require robust systems to handle the same. Radiant’s unique pay per feed business model also reduces capital exposure of the industries in midst of a strong recovery post the covid pandemic.

“Our plant will showcase the best of our technologies in Recycle & Zero Liquid Discharge and set a new precedence for industrial water stewardship,” said Ravichandran Selvaraj, Managing Director, Gradiant India.