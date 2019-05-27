Granules gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Drug firm Granules India on Monday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Ritalin LA extended-release capsules of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, Granules said in a BSE filing.
Granules India said, till date, Granules Pharmaceuticals had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity. Go-ahead for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited.
Shares of Granules India were trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 112.80 apiece on BSE.
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
