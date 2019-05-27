Companies

Granules gets USFDA nod for ADHD treatment drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Ritalin LA extended-release capsules of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, Granules said in a BSE filing.

Granules India said, till date, Granules Pharmaceuticals had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity. Go-ahead for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited.

Shares of Granules India were trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 112.80 apiece on BSE.

Published on May 27, 2019
USFDA
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor