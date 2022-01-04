Granules India appoints KVS Ram Rao as JMD and CEO

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Drug-maker Granules India (GIL) has appointed KVS Ram Rao as Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
“I am excited to welcome Dr. KVS Ram Rao to Granules as Joint Managing Director and CEO. During the past few years, we have stressed the importance of building a company around the pillars of efficiency and sustainability,'' Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, GIL said in a release on Tuesday.
“Ram Rao’s varied experience in the areas of chemical and API businesses including R&D and manufacturing through adoption of innovative technology and best practices in sustainability will further strengthen Granules’ drive towards becoming a strong integrated manufacturer with unparalleled efficiencies,'' he added.
The appointment will come into effect from January 5, 2022, the Hyderabad-based company said.
Ram Rao has over two decades of experience in pharmaceuticals and chemical industries. Rao holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad and a Master’s degree & PhD in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
He has over 29 years of experience in the field of manufacturing, R&D, business and customer service management. He worked as Executive Director & CEO for the CSM business of PI Industries. He played a significant role in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories while working in various capacities from 2000 to 2018. He also worked with Jubilant Life Sciences and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, the release added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...