Granules India appoints KVS Ram Rao as JMD and CEO

Drug-maker Granules India (GIL) has appointed KVS Ram Rao as Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“I am excited to welcome Dr. KVS Ram Rao to Granules as Joint Managing Director and CEO. During the past few years, we have stressed the importance of building a company around the pillars of efficiency and sustainability,'' Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, GIL said in a release on Tuesday.

“Ram Rao’s varied experience in the areas of chemical and API businesses including R&D and manufacturing through adoption of innovative technology and best practices in sustainability will further strengthen Granules’ drive towards becoming a strong integrated manufacturer with unparalleled efficiencies,'' he added.

The appointment will come into effect from January 5, 2022, the Hyderabad-based company said.

Experience

Ram Rao has over two decades of experience in pharmaceuticals and chemical industries. Rao holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad and a Master’s degree & PhD in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

He has over 29 years of experience in the field of manufacturing, R&D, business and customer service management. He worked as Executive Director & CEO for the CSM business of PI Industries. He played a significant role in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories while working in various capacities from 2000 to 2018. He also worked with Jubilant Life Sciences and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, the release added.