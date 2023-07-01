Granules India Limited, a pharmaceutical company, has completed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (US FDA) Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and GMP audit for their facility (Unit IV) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The company said its facility at Jeedimetla (Hyderabad) also completed the US FDA’s surveillance inspection.

“The Vizag facility was inspected by a US FDA team from June 26 to 30, while the Jeedimetla facility completed the process from June 19 to 23. The successful completion of the inspection by the FDA reflects our commitment to quality and compliance,” Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India, said.

