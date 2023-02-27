Hyderabad, Feb 27 Granules India has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium tablets.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cozaar Tablets of Organon LLC. Losartan potassium tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and paediatric patients 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure.

The current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is approximately $336 million, according to a release. Granules now has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from USFDA (52 final approvals and two tentative approvals).