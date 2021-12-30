Granules India gets USFDA nod for its generic Amphetamine mixed salts

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Granules India on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Amphetamine mixed salts indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI), a wholly-owned arm, is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of amphetamine mixed salts of strengths 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg immediate release tablets, the company said in a statement.
It is bioequivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Adderall of Teva Women's Health Inc, it added.
"This product would be manufactured at Granules manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia and is expected to be launched shortly," the company said.
Commenting on the development, GPI Executive Director, Priyanka Chigurupati said, "It will surely be a valuable addition to our growing product portfolio in the US market." Citing IQVIA Health data, the company said Amphetamine mixed salts 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg immediate release tablets had US sales of approximately $335 million for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...