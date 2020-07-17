Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 per cent to ₹111 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹83.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Granules India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹735.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹595.27 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

“This is the result of operational excellence and a vigilant watch over our margins through optimisation of the product mix and by increased capacities and optimal capacity utilisation,” Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The company also declared its first interim dividend of 25 paise per share of a face value of ₹1 each representing 25 per cent of paid-up capital for the financial year 2020-21, Granules India said.

Shares of Granules India Ltd closed at ₹264.05 on the BSE, up 7.36 per cent from its previous close.