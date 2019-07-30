Granules India Q1 net up 61% at Rs 83 cr

Granules India Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 61 per cent at Rs 83 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company grew by 31 per cent at Rs 595 crore (Rs 453 crore).

Commenting on the results, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India Ltd said: “The sustained growth in our high-volume based molecules business and our unwavering focus on the US market enabled us to achieve the growth.’’

During the quarter, Granules filed three ANDAs and received approval for two ANDAs from US FDA filed earlier.

The company’s board of directors has approved a first interim dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re 1 each.