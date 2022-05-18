Granules India’s Q4 net down 13 per cent at ₹111 crore

Granules India Ltd’s net profit declined 13 per cent at ₹111 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with ₹128 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The revenue of the Hyderabad-based tablet maker increased 29 per cent at ₹1,030 crore against ₹799 crore in the same period last year.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022 Granules posted a 25 per cent decrease in net profit at ₹413 crore (₹550 crore) on a revenue of ₹3,765 crore which increased 16 per cent over ₹3,238 crore in the previous fiscal year.

“FY22 has been a challenging year for the industry in the face of adverse external environment with headwinds around the availability and price for raw materials, solvents, catalysts, uncertainties arising out of Ukraine-Russia conflict as well as re-emergence of Covid cases in China,’’ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India, said in a release on Wednesday.

According to him, the global supply chain and logistics continue to remain under duress. “While we strive for continued improvement in our financial performance in the short term, we are working on long term strategy for making ourselves self-sustainable and overcoming most of the challenges that we are facing now,’’ he added.

The board had recommended a final dividend of 75 paise per equity share of ₹1 each in addition to interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of ₹1 each paid during the year.