Granules Pharmaceuticals clears USFDA audit

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Hyderabad based Granules India Ltd located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

“We are glad to have completed yet another audit after successfully addressing minor observations. This is the sixth successful US FDA audit for this facility,” Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, GPI, said in a release on Monday.

The GPI facility was inspected by the US FDA during January 24-28, 2022, for two of its product applications filed. There were three minor observations during the inspection and GPI had addressed the observations in the stipulated time period.