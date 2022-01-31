Granules’ US arm completes FDA audit

January 31
Granules India Limited has said that Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. (GPI), its subsidiary based in the US, had completed a Pre-approval Inspection (PAI) by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) last week.
The US FDA has made three ‘minor observations’ during the audit. “We will respond to it within the stipulated time period,” Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, GPI, said.
It said the PAI audit for two of its product applications were filed from the facility.
January 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
