Graphitto Labs to set up research lab to work on PPE

Healthcare start-up Graphitto Labs is planning to set up a research lab in Maharashtra to work on Covid-19 protective equipment.

This includes face masks, PPE Kits, and Oximeters, the startup said. Going forward, the company is planning to launch sensors backed health monitoring medical devices, which can be remotely managed.

The company recently launched a new face mask accessory — “Masky” — an ear protector band, that helps relieve the stress caused on your ears while wearing face masks. It intends to make wearing face masks comfortable for a longer duration.

Graphitto Labs has around a million customers and has sold 20,000 units of Masky in less than one month of its launch and is now expanding to other cities in India. It has also secured orders from North America and MEA clients for exports.

“In this fight against Covid-19, we believe that each small innovation in the health space backed by extensive research is important,”said Kapil Jain, Founder and CEO, Graphitto Labs.