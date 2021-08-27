Grasim earmarks ₹2,600-cr capex for this fiscal

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has completed ₹3,500-crore brownfield expansion at Vilayat in Gujarat and has also commenced trial production.
With this expansion, Vilayat will become one of the largest single-location Viscose Staple Fibre facilities in the world with modern technology delivering quality fibre to Indian spinners.
The expansion will increase Grasim’s VSF capacity by about 40 per cent which will cater to the growing demand for sustainable manmade cellulosic fibres in the country.
Addressing the company’s shareholders at the annual meeting, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Grasim Industries, said the company has accelerated its innovative product pipeline with the launch of Liva-Reviva, which utilises cotton waste to produce viscose fibre, based on circularity with an endeavour to create a Green Grasim.
The pandemic presented an opportunity to relook at cost structures to drive efficiency and the company has reduced fixed and variable costs significantly during the year, he added.
In the chemicals business, Birla said the global demand for caustic soda was impacted mainly because of weak demand from end-user industries, which resulted in a subdued pricing environment. In the domestic market, the realisations were under pressure because of excess domestic supply and the continuous flow of caustic soda imports, he said.
The company has decided to double the capacity of advanced material production to meet the growing demand driven by end-user segments such as auto and wind power while realisations have been much better, he added.
The company has earmarked over ₹2,600 crore as the capital expenditure for this fiscal. It has approved an initial capex of ₹5,000 crore over the next three years. “We are currently in the process of carefully identifying plant sites that are close to consumption hubs,” he said.
Grasim’s solar power business contains a portfolio of solar assets across the states with a cumulative installed capacity at 502MW in FY21. It had tripled capacity in the last two years further aided by the Group’s focus on increasing the share of the renewable power mix in each of large Aditya Birla Group businesses. The cumulative installed capacity is expected to rise to 845 MW by FY23 based on the current pipeline, said Birla.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...