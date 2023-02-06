Grasim Industries has inducted Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s siblings Ananya and Aryaman Vikram as Directors.

The board believes that Grasim Industries will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen.

Birla said Grasim has incubated several high-growth businesses over the years. The global scale built across diverse sectors such as cement, fibre, and chemicals is a testament to the dynamism that defines the company.

Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors, he said.

Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses & consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey, he added

The Board has also appointed Yezdi Piroj Dandiwala as an Independent Director. Dandiwala is one of the leading Corporate Lawyers and partner at Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates & Solicitors.

